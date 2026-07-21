Against that backdrop, Egyptian Pharaoh Mohamed Salah has been linked with a string of European and Gulf leagues since his departure from English giants Liverpool, as follows:

* Firstly: The Saudi Roshn League.

* Secondly: The American League.

* Thirdly: The Italian League.

* Fourthly: The Turkish League.

Talk of a move to Turkey has ramped up in recent days, with local giants Besiktas touted as the likely destination.

Press reports claim Besiktas struck an agreement with the veteran Egyptian star to sign him for a single season, renewable, in exchange for 12 million euros.

The Turkish club, though, hit back with an official statement in the past few hours. It denied every report doing the rounds about the first team's transfer business, the Salah deal included.

Denial or not, the "winwin" website insisted in the past few hours that Besiktas are working to bring in a sponsoring company to cover the Salah deal in full.