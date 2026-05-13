Barcelona threaten legal action after Florentino Perez comments on Negreira case & claims that '14 titles have been stolen' from Real Madrid

In a remarkable public outburst Real president Perez has hit out at what he perceives to be systemic corruption within Spanish football. Perez, experiencing a rare season of discontent at the Bernabeu, suggested that his club's trophy cabinet should be far more packed than it currently is.
“We’ve been left empty-handed, and I’ve been here I don’t know how many seasons and I’ve only won seven European Cups and seven league titles, which could have been 14 because they’ve been stolen from me,” Perez told reporters in a press conference, per Diario AS. “We’ve made a video about the 18 points they’ve taken from us this season. I can’t stay silent about that.”