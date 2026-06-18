Barcelona offer defender to Juventus in exchange for Andrea Cambiaso but Xabi Alonso could be key to luring full-back to Chelsea

Barcelona have emerged as serious contenders for the Juventus full-back. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Catalan giants have offered Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo, 27, to Juventus as part of a potential exchange. Araujo, who has a contract running until 2031, has long been admired in Turin, having previously been a target for former sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli back in January 2025 before he turned his attention to Lloyd Kelly.

For Barca boss Hansi Flick, Cambiaso represents a significant technical upgrade on his current full-back options. While Jules Koundé provides defensive cover and Joao Cancelo features on the right, the left flank remains thin with Alejandro Balde and centre-back Gerard Martín filling in when needed. Cambiaso's ability to operate at a high level on either side of the defence makes him an ideal candidate for the Blaugrana’s tactical setup.



