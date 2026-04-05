The clash between Atletico and Barcelona was billed as a potential title-race decider, but it quickly descended into a whirlwind of refereeing debate. While Atleti took an early lead through Giuliano Simeone, the momentum shifted after Marcus Rashford equalised and the hosts were reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Nico Gonzalez. With the game at 1-1, Gerard Martin was sent off for Barca, but the decision was surprisingly overturned after a VAR check. The numerical disadvantage eventually took its toll when Robert Lewandowski struck in the 86th minute to seal the turnaround for the Catalan giants.
'Barcelona were lucky' - Atletico Madrid star fumes at red card decision as Hansi Flick's men snatch late victory to widen La Liga gap
Drama at the Metropolitano
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Musso hits out at officiating inconsistency
Musso did not hold back in his post-match assessment after being named MVP despite the defeat. Speaking to DAZN, the Argentine shot-stopper expressed his frustration: "We played a great first half. We played even better, creating many chances; it was an entertaining and enjoyable match. The red card penalised us. It's very difficult in today's football with one less player. I also think it was a red card for them. The referee clearly saw it on the pitch. Then, it was seen on the replay. That could have made the match more realistic. But oh well, we move on. It was an important match. This doesn't shake our confidence. Eleven against eleven, I think we were better. We created many chances and moved the ball well. That gives us confidence."
Late Lewandowski luck secures the points
The decisive moment arrived late on when Lewandowski found the back of the net in fortuitous fashion, a goal that Musso believes summed up the balance of luck on the night. Musso reflected on the late heartbreak, stating: "The rebound fell right to him, and without even realising it, he scored. They were lucky with that on the second goal. We tried to defend. The team made a tremendous effort. I try to defend, all the effort the guys put in because from the outside it looks incredible. When we concede goals any way, you feel bad. I value and commend the team's effort, eleven against eleven and also with one less player."
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A massive fortnight ahead
The schedule ahead for Diego Simeone’s side is gruelling, featuring a high-stakes rematch with Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals. With a place in the semi-finals on the line, the tension from this league meeting is expected to spill over into their European encounter. Furthermore, a Copa del Rey final against Real Sociedad on April 18 looms large as Atleti's most realistic chance of silverware this season.