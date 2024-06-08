Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos happy with a point in Nigeria, as Super Eagles mentor Finidi George dissatisfied with draw at home

South Africa's national team coach and the Super Eagles tactician have reflected on the performances of their respective teams after a draw in Uyo.

Bafana Bafana and Nigeria shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers clash in Uyo on Friday evening.

The visitors dominated play for large parts of the first half with Themba Zwane having scored in the 29th minute but the Super Eagles cancelled SA's lead through Fisayo Dele-Bashiru just one minute into the second half.

Hugo Broos' troops are fourth on the table with four points, while the Finidi George-led team is in position five in the Group C standings with three points.

Following the entertaining encounter, here, GOAL provides you with reactions by the two coaches.