Atletico Madrid-Tottenham: why Vicario wasn't in the starting line-up for the Champions League match. What's behind it and transfer rumours involving Inter and Juventus

In the summer, several teams could change goalkeepers, two in particular: Inter and Juventus. The Nerazzurri are seriously considering the possibility of signing Vicario for next season, given that Sommer's contract is expiring and the club has no plans to renew it. Juve must first make a decision on both Di Gregorio and Perin, as it cannot be ruled out that both could leave. If anyone were to knock on Tottenham's door for Vicario, the Spurs' asking price would be around £30 million. Be careful, though, because the team is fighting to avoid relegation and if they were to go down to the Championship, the price could drop.