Atletico Madrid exploring Julian Alvarez-Viktor Gyokeres swap deal with Arsenal as they rule out selling Argentine striker to Barcelona

Reports from Spain suggest the club are completely prepared to adopt an uncompromising approach with the player if their steep valuation is not met by foreign suitors.

According to journalist Manolo Lama, the Rojiblancos have ruled out selling the Argentine forward to Barca as a "matter of honoUr". The club's stance remains entirely uncompromising, with the hierarchy indicating that "they are prepared to keep Julian Alvarez at the club, even if he doesn't play".