Athletic Club confirm coach Ernesto Valverde will leave after four years as La Liga side eye ex-Borussia Dortmund boss to replace him

The news came as a shock, arriving just before the international break, but the overall decision to depart is something fans may have seen coming. Valverde had constantly deflected questions about his future in recent press conferences, and the four-year mark has historically proven to be the limit of his spells as a manager. Valverde addressed supporters directly in the video announcement, making clear that his focus remains entirely on the job at hand.

"This appearance is to announce that next season I will not be the Athletic coach," the club said. "It's a decision I've been considering for some time, and which I've also discussed with the Club. I wanted to share it with you. At the same time, I want to emphasise that we have ten important league matches left, starting this Sunday against Betis. Ten matches in which we want to achieve our objectives, in which we have a lot to gain, in which we will give our all, and which, undoubtedly, if we all stick together, we can achieve, without a doubt." Athletic echoed the sentiment in their own farewell message. "There are ten matches left in which we have so much to gain. A proper send-off is still pending, manager."