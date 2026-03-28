Atalanta: life after Palestra has already begun – who are the new talents, from Vavassori to Steffanoni

He is among the top five scorers in the Primavera league, averaging more than a goal every two games – which clearly shows just how much this lad lives to score. Not only that, but Baldo is adept at holding up the ball to help the team build attacks and is strong in the air; when needed, he can also drift out to the left in an attacking trio (playing on his weaker foot). This year he also scored his first goal in the Youth League (against Eintracht Frankfurt) and has captained the side in a handful of matches. Regarded as one of the best young players in the youth system, several foreign clubs have already come to Italy to scout him closely.



