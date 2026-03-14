Goal.com
Live
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
FC Internazionale v Atalanta BC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Atalanta draw level with Inter: Krstovic equalises after Pio Esposito’s opener; 1-1 at San Siro amid controversy

We watched Inter v Atalanta live, on matchday 29 of Serie A

Inter v Atalanta, Serie A Matchday 29

INTER-ATALANTA 1-1

GOALS: 27' Pio Esposito (I), 83' Krstovic (A)

Atalanta snatch a late equaliser against Inter: the match at San Siro ends 1-1 amid controversy. The hosts opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the first half thanks to a goal from Pio Esposito, aided by a mistake from Carnesecchi. In the second half, Chivu’s side had several chances to double their lead, but it was Atalanta who scored in the closing stages with a tap-in from Krstovic. There were strong protests from Inter over the Sulemana-Dumfries challenge that led to the equaliser, with the Nerazzurri claiming a foul by the Atalanta striker. There was also controversy over an alleged penalty not awarded to Inter, with Frattesi fouled by Scalvini in the box. 

  • MATCH REPORT

    INTER 1-1 ATALANTA

    GOALS: 27' Pio Esposito (I), 83' Krstovic (A)

    INTER(3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji (80' De Vrij), Bisseck, Carlos Augusto; Dumfries, Barella (76' Frattesi), Zielinski, Sucic (46' Mkhitaryan), Dimarco (65' L. Henrique); Thuram, Esposito (65' Bonny). Manager: Chivu.

    ATALANTA(3-4-2-1): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac (65' Hien); Zappacosta, De Roon (76' De Ketelaere), Pasalic, Bernasconi; Samardzic (51' Ederson), Zalewski (65' Sulemana); Scamacca (51' Krstovic). Manager: Palladino.

    REFEREE: Manganiello

    BOOKINGS: Sucic (I), Kolasinac (A), Carlos Augusto (I)

    SENT OFF: Chivu (I)

    • Advertisement

  • GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
Serie A
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Inter crest
Inter
INT
0