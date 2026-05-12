Arsenal star announces shock retirement from international football
Denmark midfielder calls time on international career
Norgaard earned 41 caps for Denmark during his international career and admitted the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup played a major role in the timing of his decision, as he had hoped to represent his country on the world stage one final time. His last appearance for Denmark came in March during a defeat to the Czech Republic in Prague. Following that match, the former Brentford captain said he needed time to evaluate his future before ultimately deciding to step aside and allow a new generation to emerge under manager Brian Riemer.
Norgaard explains emotional decision
Norgaard addressed the fans through a post on his official Instagram account, where he admitted the decision was emotionally complex.
He wrote: "I have decided to quit for the national team. On the one hand, it has been a difficult decision, because there's practically nothing I love more than checking in with teammates and staff at Marienlyst. And there's practically nothing I love more than playing games in red and white in a sold-out, buzzing with anticipation Parken.
"At the same time I have felt a lot of confidence from Brian Riemer, and a personal highlight for me was the victory over Portugal in 2025 on exactly one of the magical evenings in Parken - there I took the leadership role in midfield, which I love to play out in."
Family priorities and Denmark’s next generation
Despite his strong connection to the national team environment, Norgaard said practical considerations ultimately shaped his decision. He added: "On the other hand, it has been an easy decision because I would like to have more time with my family, and with the missed World Cup qualification it also feels natural now to make room for the talented and naughty talents, fortunately Denmark is still rich in.
"Now it's finished. I'm looking forward to backing up as a fan, but no longer as a part of the squad. Thank you players, staff and fans for helping make a boy's dream come true."
- Getty Images Sport
Full focus on Arsenal ambitions
With his international career now over, Norgaard will focus entirely on club football with Arsenal. The midfielder is part of Mikel Arteta’s squad chasing major honours this season. Although his Premier League minutes have been limited, he has remained a dependable option in the Gunners' Champions League rotations as the club prepares for a major European final against Paris Saint-Germain.