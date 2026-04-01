Arsenal 'in pole position' to sign €100m Bayer Leverkusen star as agent confirms 'genuine' Mikel Arteta interest
Arteta identifies his primary target
Arteta appears to have found a long-term solution to Arsenal's striking concerns in Kofane. The 19-year-old has been a standout performer for Bayer Leverkusen this season, netting seven goals and providing eight assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Bundesliga star, and now the player's representative, Eric Depolo, has provided a major update on the situation.
“Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine. The manager [Arteta] likes him very much," Depolo claimed in an interview with Daily Arsenal. "There is contact between me and Arsenal. But their focus right now is to win the league - from there everything will start moving.”
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The staggering €100m valuation
While previous reports from Sky Germany suggested a price tag in the region of €60-70 million, Kofane's agent believes the striker is worth significantly more in the current market. Depolo is adamant that any club wanting to prise the youngster away from the BayArena will need to dig deep into their pockets.
“He is a €100 million player. With Kofane, Arsenal will have a top striker for the next 10 years," the agent boldy stated. Depolo went further in his praise, describing his client as the premier talent in his age group across the continent. “Right now, he is the best U21 striker in Europe and the most complete one. He has speed, technique, defends very well and is strong in the air. It is very difficult to find all these attributes in one striker.”
Heavy competition from European giants
Arsenal are certainly not alone in their admiration for the Leverkusen man. According to Depolo, his phone has been ringing non-stop as the elite clubs in world football begin to circle. The list of suitors includes Premier League rivals Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton and Brentford, as well as continental heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
“I have never had as many calls in my life as now regarding Kofane," Depolo admitted when discussing the widespread interest. However, despite the crowded field of interested parties, the agent hinted that the specific environment at Arsenal gives them a distinct advantage over their rivals in the hunt for the prolific teenager.
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Why Arsenal hold the advantage
When pressed on who is currently winning the race for Europe's most sought-after young forward, Depolo pointed toward north London. He cited cultural and personal connections within the current Gunners squad as key factors that could tip the scales in favour of a move to the Emirates Stadium over other destinations.
“I think it is too early to say, but due to the fact that the player speaks Spanish, like Mikel Arteta, and that William Saliba is originally from Cameroon, I would say Arsenal are in pole position,” Depolo concluded. With the groundwork seemingly laid, the ball is now in Arsenal's court to meet Leverkusen's valuation and secure one of the most promising talents in the global game.