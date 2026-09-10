Arsenal's biggest deal yet! Mikel Arteta closing in on new contract as Gunners prepare to make Spaniard one of football's highest-paid managers

While the transfer window may have slammed shut, Arsenal are on the verge of completing their most significant piece of business yet. The north London club are now in the final stages of agreeing a major new contract with Mikel Arteta, with growing confidence that the Spaniard will extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the BBC, discussions have progressed in recent weeks, with those involved in the talks increasingly confident that Arteta will commit his long-term future to the club he has transformed since taking charge in 2019.

The manager himself has been vocal about his desire to continue the project he started nearly six years ago. Speaking about the negotiations, Arteta moved unequivocally last month to remove any lingering doubt over his future: "Everybody feels comfortable that the timing of the contract is not going to be an issue because my will certainly is to be here and I'm very happy here. My feeling from the club is the same one. That's why everyone is doing things in a very organic way."