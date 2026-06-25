Arsenal complete permanent signing of Piero Hincapie after his key role in Premier League-winning season
Title hero secures long-term future
Arsenal have officially completed the permanent signing of defender Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen, activating their purchase option following his pivotal role in the Gunners' Premier League title triumph. The 24-year-old, who initially moved to the Emirates Stadium on loan, has committed his long-term future to the club by putting pen to paper on a five-year contract that runs until the summer of 2031. Arsenal secured the deal for a reported fee of £34.5 million plus performance-related add-ons, making his stay permanent after a highly successful and seamless adaptation to English football.
The club confirmed the news in an official statement, saying: "We are delighted to have activated the option to make Piero Hincapie’s transfer to us permanent from July 1." The transfer, which remains subject to standard regulatory processes, marks a significant bit of business for the champions as they look to build a dynasty under Arteta.
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An integral part of the champions' defence
Hincapie was a near-constant presence during the 2025-26 campaign, making 39 appearances across all competitions. His versatility and composure on the ball allowed him to become a key member of a defensive unit that has now conceded the fewest goals in the last three Premier League seasons. His journey in north London began with a clean sheet in a 2-0 Champions League win over Athletic Club, and he never looked back.
While his primary job was keeping clean sheets, the Ecuadorian also chipped in with a crucial goal during a draw at Wolves in February. His individual excellence was frequently recognized by the Emirates faithful, with the defender picking up the Arsenal Player of the Month award in both February and April as the title race reached its fever pitch.
From South America to European success
The defender’s rise to the top has been a steady progression through some of the world’s most competitive leagues. After emerging through the youth system at Independiente del Valle and winning the U20 Copa Libertadores, he moved to Talleres in Argentina before making the jump to Europe. It was at Bayer Leverkusen where he truly made his name, helping Xabi Alonso’s side to an unbeaten domestic season and their first Bundesliga title in 2023-24.
With 166 appearances for the German club under his belt before arriving in London, Hincapie brought a winning pedigree to Arsenal. That experience proved invaluable as he navigated the pressures of a Premier League title charge, eventually adding an English top-flight medal to his growing trophy cabinet.
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International pedigree and leadership
On the international stage, Hincapie has become the face of Ecuadorian football. Having captained his country at under-17 level, he has earned 54 senior caps and represented Ecuador at four major tournaments. He is currently involved in the 2026 World Cup, continuing to showcase his talents on the biggest stage while his domestic future is officially resolved.
As Arsenal prepare to defend their crown next season, keeping Hincapie permanently ensures that one of the most talented left-footed defenders in world football remains at the heart of their project.