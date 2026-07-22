The Gunners have been left reeling after confirming that Saliba will be out of action for an extended period, according to an official statement released by Arsenal. The 25-year-old was a mainstay for France during their journey to the semi-finals in North America, but he was forced off the pitch during the 2-0 defeat to Spain. Subsequent specialist reviews on William’s return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation. The news comes after Saliba was seen collapsing to the turf under no pressure, sparking immediate concerns regarding his long-term availability for the north London club.

Despite the blow, there is a silver lining for Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff. Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery programme. This avoids the worst-case scenario that had been feared by medical experts, which would have seen the defender sidelined for the majority of the upcoming campaign.