Argument for Neymar at 2026 World Cup made by Brazilian tennis star as Carlo Ancelotti reminded of key quality that ex-Barcelona playmaker brings

History shows that experience often trumps youth in the high-pressure environment of the knockout stages. Brazil have frequently relied on individual brilliance to break deadlocks, and the former Barcelona star has a proven record of doing exactly that. Despite the "fading dream" narrative often cited by critics following his long-term injury layoff, the psychological boost of having a player of his stature in the dressing room cannot be ignored. For a squad filled with young talents, the presence of a veteran who has seen it all could be the difference between another early exit and a sixth star.