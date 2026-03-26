Speaking to Kickerabout the upcoming clash, Rudiger emphasised the quality within the Bavarian ranks, stating: "All of us at Real Madrid are aware that we will face a world-class team that enjoys exceptional stability. There is no harder challenge than that at the moment. They are currently the most stable and best team in Europe alongside Arsenal."
Antonio Rudiger reveals what he thinks about Harry Kane ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich
High praise for Europe's 'most stable team'
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The challenge of stopping Kane
While Bayern possess quality across the pitch, much of the pre-match focus has centered on the individual battle between Rudiger and Kane. The Bayern striker has enjoyed a record-breaking debut season in Germany, and Rudiger is fully aware that keeping the 32-year-old quiet will require more than just individual brilliance from the Madrid backline.
Rudiger was quick to label Kane as one of the elite finishers in the modern game, adding: "For me, Kane is definitely among the top three strikers in the world. The consistency of his level is simply world-class. We can only neutralize him as a team — if that is even possible at all over 180 minutes."
Madrid's defensive blueprint
Real Madrid reached the quarter-finals after a defensive masterclass against Manchester City, where Rudiger played a pivotal role in shackling Erling Haaland. Alvaro Arbeloa will likely look to the German international to provide the same level of intensity and tactical discipline when he comes up against Kane's unique ability to drop deep and link play.
The defensive unit at the Santiago Bernabeu has been stretched by injuries throughout the campaign, but Rudiger has remained the ever-present rock. Facing Kane requires a different approach than the one used for Haaland, as the England international's playmaking skills mean the Madrid defenders cannot afford to leave any space between the lines.
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Home advantage in first leg
Madrid are set to host Bayern at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 7 for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. The decisive return fixture is scheduled for April 15 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Heading into the tie, Los Blancos will be desperate to capitalize on their home advantage and secure a commanding victory in the Spanish capital. Establishing a comfortable aggregate lead before the challenging trip to Germany is paramount as they look to safely book their place in the last four.