Antonin Kinsky set for remarkable return to Tottenham starting XI despite Champions League horror show as Spurs rocked by nightmare Guglielmo Vicario injury news

Vicario is poised to undergo surgery after sustaining a hernia. The Italy international's injury woes come at a dire time for the north London club, as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest in a relegation six-pointer this weekend. Spurs sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point clear of West Ham in 18th and Forest in 17th.

Vicario will be available for selection this weekend, the club have confirmed, but will then undergo surgery, and prognoses tend to vary from between four to six weeks for a hernia surgery, meaning that he is set to miss key fixtures. Tottenham have timed the surgery to coincide with the international break but, at minimum, Vicario is set to miss clashes with Sunderland and Brighton. If he misses six weeks, he could also be out for games against Wolves and Aston Villa.

Spurs said in a statement: "We can confirm that Guglielmo Vicario will undergo surgery next week on a hernia. The minor procedure for the Italy international goalkeeper has been timed to have as minimal an impact on our season as possible. Guglielmo will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately, and it is hoped that he could return to action within the next month."