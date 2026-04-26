Ansu Fati admits ‘playing against Lionel Messi was crazy’ & also namechecks Lamine Yamal & Kylian Mbappe when selecting brightest stars he's shared pitch with

While Ansu is currently enjoying life on loan in France, his heart remains deeply connected to Catalonia. Answering questions from fans, he reflected on his most significant career milestones. Unsurprisingly, his professional introduction is his favourite. "It is the moment I will always remember, my debut as a professional against Betis at Camp Nou. It was an incredible day, also for my family and the people who helped me reach that dream. There are other moments, but I will stick with this one," he stated. Regarding his favourite strike, he added: "I would stick with that one, the first goal with Barca against Osasuna. It was the beginning of everything."