Ansu Fati hails 'incredible' Lamine Yamal & addresses Barcelona future after impressive loan spell at Monaco

As a former prodigy and Barca No.10 himself, Ansu praised Yamal’s meteoric rise at Barcelona, highlighting the youngster's natural talent and disciplined approach to the game.
"He's incredible. He has a gift. He's a star," Ansu told SER Catalunya's Què t'hi Jugues! program. While Yamal's technical skills are evident to all, Ansu highlighted the 18-year-old’s psychological profile as his most impressive trait. "He's very focused and mentally strong. I hope he can continue like this for many years and bring a lot of joy to the Barça fans," he added.