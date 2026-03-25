Andy Robertson writes emotional farewell to 'second to none' Mohamed Salah and calls for Liverpool to give a legendary send off

While Robertson was focused on celebrating his team-mate, the Scotsman is also facing an uncertain future at Anfield. The 32-year-old has struggled for consistent minutes, starting just six Premier League games this term following the arrival of Milos Kerkez. Reports suggest that the club does not currently plan to extend Robertson's contract, which could mean a double exit for two of the most influential figures of the last decade.

Robertson has already been linked with a move back to Scotland with boyhood club Celtic. Despite opportunities to move on during the January transfer window, the defender confirmed he rejected a move to Tottenham to see out the current campaign and help Liverpool chase success in the FA Cup and Champions League before the curtain falls on this era.