Andrew Robertson to leave Liverpool this summer as legendary full-back follows Mohamed Salah into free agency
The end of a golden era at Anfield
Liverpool have confirmed that Robertson will bring his hugely successful nine-year spell with the club to an end at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. The defender, who has become synonymous with the club’s recent era of success, will depart as a free agent when his contract officially expires in the summer. Robertson has recorded 82 goal involvements across 373 appearances for the Reds, helping them win two Premier League titles and the Champions League among a host of other trophies.
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From Hull City to Liverpool immortality
Signed from Hull City in 2017 for a bargain fee of roughly £8 million, Robertson’s rise to the top of the game has been nothing short of spectacular. He has cemented his status as one of the finest left-backs in the history of the Premier League, providing the tireless engine and crossing ability that defined Liverpool's tactical identity.
During his stay on Merseyside, the Scotland international has won every major trophy available, and he feels now is the time to pull the curtain down on his illustrious Anfield career. “It is never easy leaving a club like Liverpool,” Robertson said on the club's official website. “It has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years, but I know football moves on. I know teams move on and now is the time for me to move on. I will always look back on amazing memories at this football club. I have put my heart and soul into the club and when I got my chance I just wanted to make the people within this club and the supporters proud of the left back they are seeing performing week in, week out.
“I know my journey is coming to an end. It has been an incredible journey but I won’t let up. This club means everything to me, the fans mean everything to me, the people connected with the club mean everything to me and I think I owe to them that until my very last day I will give everything to the football club which I have done for the last nine years. The nine years, I will look back with a big smile on my face and, yeah, it’s been a hell of a journey.”
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Robertson's suitors
According to The Times, the 32-year-old wants to play more regular football, having found himself playing second fiddle to summer signing Milos Kerkez this season. Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Juventus are all listed as potential suitors for Robertson, who is not considering a move back to Scotland at this stage.
Aiming to bow out on a high
Despite the emotion surrounding his impending departure, the club has made it clear that Robertson remains fully committed to the current season. Liverpool are still competing in the Champions League, though they face an uphill battle to overturn a 2-1 aggregate deficit in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain, and a top-four Premier League finish is not yet out of reach. Like Salah, Robertson will be aiming to bow out on a high, with his status a modern-day Anfield legend already secure.