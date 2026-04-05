Amid the ruins of Real Madrid and Atlético… La Liga soothes the wounds of Moriki and Lewandowski

Vedat Muriqi led the Kosovo national team to the final of the 2026 World Cup play-offs following a thrilling 4-3 victory over Slovakia in Bratislava, leaving them just one match away from realising their historic dream of reaching the World Cup for the first time.

However, Kosovo fell to a 1-0 defeat in the final on home soil in Pristina against Turkey, seeing the historic dream evaporate before the fans at the Fadl Fokri Stadium on a night dominated by the tears of the players, led by captain Muriki.

Muriki himself summed up that period by saying he had endured two extremely difficult weeks, beginning with a crucial missed penalty for Real Mallorca in the 92nd minute of their defeat to Elche in the relegation battle, followed by the loss of the play-off final against Kosovo and the loss of the World Cup dream, which he described as the greatest dream of his life.