Alvaro Arbeloa speaks out on Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham's international call-ups despite Real Madrid duo's fitness concerns

Real Madrid have seen their squad stretched thin recently, with Mbappe nursing a knee problem and Bellingham having hamstring issues. Despite these fitness worries, both players have been summoned by France and England respectively for the upcoming international window.
The decision to allow the stars to travel has sparked debate in Madrid, particularly with a grueling domestic schedule ahead. However, Arbeloa remains unfazed, suggesting that the involvement of world-class players in international football is an inevitability that the club fully accepts.