The absence of Mbappe was the major talking point before a ball was even kicked in Catalonia, as the Frenchman was left out of the travelling squad for the season-defining clash. Despite hopes that he might recover from a muscle issue in time, Arbeloa was forced to go into battle without his star forward, and the subsequent update offered little comfort to the Madridista faithful.

Ultimately, the absence of Mbappe proved a mountain too high for Real Madrid to climb as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the Spotify Camp Nou. When pressed after the match on whether his star forward would feature again this season, or if more could have been done to ensure his availability for the Clasico, Arbeloa remained tight-lipped. "I don’t know. We’ll see how his injury progresses," the coach told reporters. The uncertainty only adds to the scrutiny surrounding the 27-year-old, who has faced significant criticism from fans during his recent spell on the sidelines.