Domestic deals look set to dominate the Saudi Roshn League's summer transfer window this year. With various clubs, even the biggest ones, running a financial deficit, the latest talk points to a swap deal between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab.
Translated by
"Al-Nassr are without doubt the biggest winners" .. A potential swap deal with Al-Shabab involving Nawaf Al-Aqidi
What's the story?
Sports journalist Salem Al Kulaib has pointed to a possible swap deal between Al Nassr and Al Shabab, involving Al Alami's goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi and the young right winger Humam Al Hammami.
Should the deal go through, Al Kulaib explained, Al Shabab won't just land Al Aqidi. They will also pocket a sum of money from Al Nassr in exchange for the 22-year-old winger.
"Al-Nassr, the biggest winner"
Young sports media figure Turki Al-Ghamdi weighed in on the news, insisting Al-Nassr would come out on top from any potential swap deal. He doesn't trust Al-Aqidi as a first-choice goalkeeper.
"If the news of the swap deal is true.. Al-Nassr is undoubtedly the biggest winner.. Humam Al-Hammami is one of the best young Saudi talents and a big future awaits him, and he is capable of securing a starting spot at Al-Shabab next season", Al-Ghamdi wrote on his official account on the "X" platform.
"In contrast.. Al-Aqidi is a good goalkeeper, but relying on him as a first-choice without a foreign goalkeeper is a risky gamble!", he added.
Al-Ghamdi also came out against letting Al-Hammami go unless the money made it worthwhile for Al-Shabab. "I would accept Hammami's departure in one case only.. that the financial return be very rewarding and solve part of the club's financial crisis and secure its needs in more than one position.. especially since the player is wanted by all the Fund's clubs and companies, but letting go of him in a swap deal with Al-Aqidi (or any other player of his level) means Al-Shabab is the biggest loser", he continued.
The future of Al-Aqidi is uncertain
Nawaf Al-Aqidi has dominated the talk of this summer transfer window, just as he has in recent windows.
Some reports claim new Australian coach Ange Postecoglou has yet to settle on his stance on the goalkeeper, keep him or let him go, and will wait until pre-season ends before making his final call.
Others tell a different story. Postecoglou has decided to let Brazilian goalkeeper Bento leave, they say, keeping Al-Aqidi as his first-choice and signing a local goalkeeper as a replacement this summer.
Nothing is certain either way. Al-Nassr's financial situation remains murky, and it could force the club to ditch some of its summer plans and potential deals.
What did Nawaf Al-Aqidi offer with Al-Nassr?
The 26-year-old started his footballing career at Al-Nassr, earning promotion to the first team in July 2019, the same period he was sent abroad to Spain as part of the Saudi Talent programme.
Al-Oqaidi returned to Al-Alami in December 2019 and went out on two loan spells: Al-Taee until June 2022, then Al-Fateh from January to June 2025.
In all, he made 53 appearances for Al-Nassr's first team. He conceded 55 goals and kept 16 clean sheets.
Yet his form swung between highs and lows. For all his brilliance in certain spells, his future at Al-Alami never truly settled.
- Naushad
What has Hammami Al-Hammami offered with Al-Shabab?
The 22-year-old had joined Al-Youth in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer from Al-Ittihad. Many criticised the move, given his standing as one of the important talents in Saudi football.
Al-Hammami featured in 32 matches across various competitions with Al-Shabab last season (2025-26). He scored one goal and provided three assists.
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