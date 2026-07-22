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Al-Ahly battle Manchester United for Roma jewel, and knock on Barcelona's door for Marc Casado

Al Ahli
Transfers
M. Casado
M. Kone
Saudi Pro League
Manchester United
Barcelona

Yaisle moves to build an iron wall for Al-Ahly

Al-Ahli have begun concrete moves to strengthen their first team, with the Saudi club in direct contact with Roma over the financial demands and conditions required to sign Manu Koné.

The interest follows a striking display from the French midfielder at the 2026 World Cup. Koné turned heads with his physical power and his sharp reading of the game in the middle of the park.

Talks with Roma over Koné are not the only irons Al-Ahli have in the fire. The Asian champions are also in discussions with Barcelona to sign Marc Casadó, as they look to assemble a squad capable of challenging for domestic silverware.

  • Rise in Koné's value

    Koné stood as one of the pillars behind France's run to the semi-finals at the last World Cup. That form has driven his market value to record levels befitting his talent and rapid rise on European pitches.

    Transfermarkt, the website specialising in player transfers, put his market value at around 50 million euros. That figure reflects the quality of the 25-year-old.

    None of this brilliance came by accident. It followed a successful spell in the Italian capital, where Koné featured in 82 matches for Roma across two seasons and helped the club finish third in Serie A to secure qualification for the Champions League.

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    Fierce battle with Manchester United

    According to "Sky Sport", Al-Ahli face no easy task in landing Koné. The Saudi club find themselves locked in a fierce race with major European sides chasing the Frenchman's signature.

    Manchester United stand among the most serious contenders. The Red Devils have made Koné a primary target to bolster their engine room before the new Premier League season kicks off.

    Early signs suggest the player harbours real ambition. Deep down he leans towards a taste of life in the Premier League, yet he doesn't rule out a switch to the Saudi Roshn League.

    Koné believes the current sporting project in Saudi Arabia appeals to world-class stars in their prime, not just those winding down their careers. That opens the door for Al-Ahli to tempt him with a lucrative offer and an ambitious project built to challenge for every domestic and continental title. The club are also closing in on other world-class deals to strengthen every position.

  • Casado: an additional option looms on the horizon for Al-Ahly

    Al-Ahly aren't stopping at Koné. Other big names are surfacing in the club's circles to bolster the midfield, chief among them Barcelona's Marc Casado.

    Spanish newspaper "Sport" reports that Al-Ahly may move for Casado, with the Catalan side needing to trim their wage bill and raise funds before the window shuts.

    One of La Masia's finest products, Casado brings distinctive technical qualities in carrying the ball out from deep and dictating the tempo. They're exactly the traits Al-Ahly sporting director Roi Pedro wants to keep the team balanced next season.

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    A point of strength for Al-Ahly in the negotiations

    The strong relationship between Al-Raqi's Portuguese sporting director and the player's agent, the renowned Jorge Mendes, boosts the Saudi club's chances of sealing the Casado deal. They have shown an edge in negotiations over several European clubs chasing the young player.

    "Sport" clarified that Barcelona's management set a minimum asking price of 25 million euros. That figure looks within reach compared to the sums doing the rounds in the market, especially as Casado wants regular playing minutes that do not appear guaranteed under the new coach at the Camp Nou fortress. A move to Saudi Arabia is an attractive option both sportingly and financially.

    Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle wants to completely restructure his midfield, according to current movements, especially after the departure of Franck Kessié. He is hunting for young players with the dynamism to apply a high-pressing style, and signing Manu Koné would serve as a "huge boost" for the team.