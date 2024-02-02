Africa Cup of Nations 2023: Nigeria vs Angola - Live stream, TV channel, Kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final match between Nigeria and Angola, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the Round of 16, the Super Eagles triumphed over traditional adversaries Cameroon, surpassing their performance in Afcon 2021.

Meanwhile, the Palancas Negras made history by securing their inaugural victory in the tournament's knockout stage, eliminating inexperienced Namibia.

As anticipation mounts for Friday evening's showdown, explore all the essential facts.

