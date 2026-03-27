Remember when Juventus were keen on Karim Adeyemi? It was the summer of 2024, but they then switched their focus to Nico Gonzalez; the following year, Napoli had a go at him – there was a draft agreement with Borussia Dortmund, but the player himself wasn’t entirely convinced. Now the doors to Serie A may be opening again. The 2002-born player has found himself on the fringes of the German club’s plans; he is no longer a regular starter, his contract expires in June 2027 and, for the moment, there is a long way to go before a renewal can be considered. For this reason, the player may leave Dortmund a year early to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
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Adeyemi-Borussia Dortmund: contract renewal on hold – could a move to Serie A be back on the cards? Juventus, Napoli and others
THE FIT
In Germany, there are reports of an extension offer from the club, but the gap between asking price and offer is wide, and depending on summer transfer strategies, Adeyemi could become a transfer target for some Serie A clubs. A winger, the player’s agent is Jorge Mendes, who has an excellent relationship with Juventus in Italy, where he represents Chico Conceição, who has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks. A year ago, Borussia’s asking price for Adeyemi was around €40 million; now, with just one year left on his contract, it may have dropped to around €30 million.
CONTRACT RENEWAL NEGOTIATIONS
As things stand, talks regarding Adeyemi’s contract renewal with Borussia Dortmund are on hold; negotiations broke down some time ago and the club is struggling to meet the player’s – or rather, his agent’s – demand to include a release clause set at a figure the club considers too low. On the other hand, should he extend his contract, there is the promise of a pay rise from his current €5 million (gross) per season and greater consideration from manager Kovac, who has often kept him on the bench this season, bringing him on as a substitute during matches.