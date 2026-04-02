According to Fanatik, Fenerbahçe Istanbul are reportedly making a strong push to sign the German international and are prepared to meet all of Leon Goretzka’s demands should he decide to sign for the Turkish club.
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A sensational move following his departure from FC Bayern? Leon Goretzka is reportedly set to receive a massive offer
According to the report, Fenerbahçe are not only offering the 31-year-old a long-term three-year contract, but also a signing-on fee of ten million euros. A meeting is also reportedly planned with the German coach Domenico Tedesco, who has recently been seriously ill. In addition to Goretzka, “Fener” are also said to be vying for the services of Julian Brandt, who will leave BVB on a free transfer in the summer.
Fenerbahce is by no means the only club vying for Goretzka, who will also be available on a free transfer in the summer. The Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported on a move by AC Milan, who are also offering Goretzka a three-year contract.
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Goretzka rules out a winter move to Bayern Munich
According to the report, Niclas Füllkrug’s loan club is hoping this move will outmanoeuvre Juventus Turin in the transfer battle for the departing Bayern star. Goretzka is reportedly the top choice of Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Rossoneri are said to be offering Goretzka an annual salary of five million euros plus bonuses.
The club had already confirmed at the end of January that Goretzka’s contract with the German record champions would not be renewed. Goretzka could have left Munich as early as the winter transfer window; according to consistent media reports, he had been presented with a contract from Atlético Madrid ready for signing. Goretzka, however, made it clear that he wanted to see out the season at FC Bayern and go in search of another title with the Munich side.
"As much as I felt honoured by the interest from other top international clubs, I have made the decision to finish the season at FC Bayern," the international announced a few months ago. He said he was part of a team he enjoyed playing with both on and off the pitch and had a manager in Vincent Kompany who had moulded the team back into a real unit: "I feel deeply connected to this team and the club. Our shared goal is to be back at Marienplatz in May and celebrate the biggest titles together with YOU!"
Goretzka's preferred destination is reportedly the Premier League
This summer, Goretzka will first travel with the German national team to the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, before he has to make a decision about his future. There will be no shortage of interested parties even then. Several top clubs from England – reportedly Goretzka’s preferred destination, according to the Bild newspaper – are said to have already expressed their interest.
Arsenal are reportedly in pole position, as the Gunners, currently top of the table, are guaranteed a place in the Champions League next season – unlike Tottenham Hotspur, who are also interested – and will not face the prospect of playing in the second-tier Championship. However, no concrete offer has yet been made by the Gunners.
In Serie A, Inter Milan are also said to be interested in Goretzka’s services, and it is also expected that Atlético Madrid will throw their hat into the ring again this summer.
Leon Goretzka: Statistics and performance data
Club Matches Goals Assists FC Bayern 301 48 50 Schalke 04 147 19 16 VfL Bochum 36 4 8