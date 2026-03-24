A misdiagnosis with drastic consequences for Kylian Mbappé? Real Madrid have apparently brought "utter disgrace" upon themselves

However, due to persistent pain, Mbappé had sought a second opinion in Paris, where he used to live, after which he and a knee specialist opted for a different approach to his recovery. The former PSG player has since even returned to the pitch.

The incorrect assessment in Madrid had also made Mbappé “furious”. The misdiagnosis was also a decisive factor in the dismissal of the medical staff at the start of the year. As a result, following his dismissal at the end of 2023, Dr Niko Mihic was rehired as head of the medical department, even though the team had only been restructured last summer. Staff changes in Real’s medical department are by no means rare whenever those in charge complain of too many injuries. Alongside Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Álvaro Carreras, among others, have also been absent in recent weeks.

In this regard, RMC reporter Daniel Riolo used strong words on the programme "L'After Foot". "It is an absolute disgrace for Real what has happened there. (...) This misdiagnosis could have had far more serious consequences, as it took Mbappé a long time to find out what was wrong with him. He was active elsewhere, even played a few matches, without knowing exactly what was wrong with him. He could have ruined his knee." A special muscle-building programme, which he had devised with the aforementioned Parisian knee specialist, ultimately turned things around.