A move for Said El Mala to the Premier League appears to be taking shape. According to *Bild*, the 1. FC Köln striker is aiming for a move to Brighton & Hove Albion.
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A major transfer is on the cards! Said El Malas’ parents are reported to have agreed terms with a Premier League club
According to the report, El Mala’s parents, who act as advisors to their sons Said (19) and Malek (20), have given Brighton “the go-ahead for a transfer”.
Consequently, negotiations between the English club and FC have resumed. These had broken down in the winter, when Cologne are said to have rejected an offer of 30 million euros for El Mala.
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Said El Mala is set to earn €20 million in Brighton
In fact, Cologne now stand to receive a higher transfer fee if they sell the teenager this summer. According to *Bild*, Brighton are prepared to increase their offer for El Mala “significantly”. There is talk of a potential transfer deal under which Cologne could receive €35 million plus bonuses. There is also said to be a sell-on clause involved.
Alongside Cologne’s sporting director Thomas Kessler, the new squad planner Tim Steidten, who was once under contract with West Ham in England, is also said to be involved in the negotiations. Brighton reportedly wants to “wrap up the deal quickly”.
A move to the Seagulls would also be worthwhile for El Mala. He is set to sign a five-year contract and earn a total of €20 million in wages. Thanks to a performance-related pay structure, this figure could even rise further. An additional advantage for Brighton in the battle for the German U21 international’s future is that the Premier League side, currently twelfth in the table, also want to sign his brother Malek. He currently plays for Cologne’s U21s. Other interested clubs are not considering this option.
Said El Mala is under contract with 1. FC Köln until 2030
El Mala is the standout performer of Cologne’s season and one of the Bundesliga’s rising stars. At the weekend, the teenager scored his ninth goal of the season against HSV (1-1). El Mala also provided four assists. These figures and performances are attracting interest. He has been linked with other clubs for weeks now. As well as Brighton’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and Newcastle United, he has also been touted as a potential new signing for FC Barcelona and German champions Bayern Munich.
El Mala joined FC from Viktoria Köln in 2024 for €225,000, but initially spent a year back at his former club. His contract runs until 2030 and Viktoria are said to have secured a 10% share of any future transfer fee.
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Said El Malas's performance statistics for 1. FC Köln
Appearances 28 Goals 9 Assists 4