In 2003, Cindy Parlow Cone scored in the USWNT’s World Cup opener against Sweden at RFK Stadium. Twenty-three years later, she was in Zurich as U.S. Soccer President, looking ahead to what the tournament’s return could mean for the next generation of players.
“We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome the world to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Cone said.
“This is a historic moment for our four countries, but the opportunity is much bigger than any one of us. Together with FIFA, we want to deliver the biggest and most impactful Women’s World Cup in history and use its success to accelerate the growth of women’s soccer around the world. Our ambition is to create a tournament that not only inspires millions of players, but helps give them the opportunities to play, grow and pursue their dreams.”