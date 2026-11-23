The Women’s World Cup is coming back to the United States for the first time since 2003, and it’ll be the biggest edition yet.

FIFA awarded the 2031 tournament to the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica on Monday, marking the first time four countries will share hosting duties. The field will expand to 48 teams, with 104 matches on the schedule.

FIFA also named the United Kingdom as host of the 2035 Women’s World Cup.