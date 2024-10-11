Fisayo Dele- Bashiru, NigeriaBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

2025 Afcon Qualifiers: Fisayo Dele-Bashiru hands Nigeria late win over stubborn Libya

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationNigeriaLibyaLibya vs NigeriaF. Dele-BashiruA. IwobiA. LookmanNigeria vs Libya

In a lackluster match between the Super Eagles and the Mediterranean Knights, Dele-Bashiru's late goal secured all three points for the hosts.

  • Nigeria hosted Libya in Uyo
  • Dele-Bashiru grabbed late winning goal
  • Super Eagles bounced back to winning ways
