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The legal battle begins! Premier League clubs line up compensation claims after Manchester City guilty verdict
Top-flight rivals prepare for unprecedented legal war
The English top flight has been rocked to its core following the news that Manchester City have been found guilty of breaching the vast majority of the financial charges brought against them. In what is being described as a potential watershed moment for the sport, the independent panel determined that the club failed to comply with 114 of the 115 allegations.
According to The Athletic, several Premier League clubs mobilised leading lawyers to evaluate the extent of the damages they could claim for historical losses sustained
The scale of the potential litigation is staggering, with reports suggesting that the affected clubs are already in high-level discussions regarding a collective strategy. Law firms have reportedly been proactive in reaching out to Premier League outfits, advising them that they are now in a prime position to seek financial redress.
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The Everton precedent and the road to damages
A crucial factor in these brewing legal battles is a previous ruling involving other Premier League sides that set a clear roadmap for compensation. An independent commission previously decided that Everton must pay Burnley £35.1m after their breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules was deemed to have provided a sporting advantage.
However, any formal proceedings are likely to be delayed until the full extent of the appeals process is exhausted. Manchester City have consistently maintained their innocence and are expected to fight the verdict with every legal tool at their disposal. The club’s spokesperson provided a firm response to the recent developments, stating: "The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023."
Lost revenue and UCL millions at stake
The specific nature of the claims could vary significantly depending on the club involved. Some sides may argue that City's alleged rule-breaking directly cost them a place in the lucrative Champions League, resulting in tens of millions of pounds in lost broadcasting and matchday income.
Furthermore, missing out on silverware or European qualification often triggers clauses in commercial contracts, meaning clubs could potentially miss out on potential sponsorship bonuses as a further consequence of the sporting imbalance. The possibility of a massive class-action lawsuit is now being seriously discussed by executives across the league.
This legal scrutiny covers a turbulent period between 2009 and 2018, during which the Cityzens transformed into a global powerhouse. While the club famously saw a previous UEFA ban overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport because evidence was "time-barred," the Premier League’s specific rules do not carry the same limitations.
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Potential sanctions
While compensation claims focus on the financial recovery for other clubs, the sporting world is also waiting to see what official punishments the Premier League will hand down. Experts suggest that points deductions are the most likely route for the league to take. Legal director James Hill previously shared his perspective on how these panels operate, noting: "I would expect that if there is a points deduction, it would be applied going forward. Generally, panels don’t like deciding titles in a court process. Doing it that way does not give a real tangible punishment to the club."
The league's own rulebook offers a wide range of flexibility when it comes to penalising member clubs for such extensive breaches. Rule W.51.7 specifically allows the panel to combine various punishments or invent new ones they deem appropriate for the situation.
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