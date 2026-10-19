Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Cheltenham Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21: Jersey Mike's TrophyGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

'And my island?' - Richarlison accuses Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of seizing his private island

Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
R. De Zerbi
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has sparked a major political storm in his native Brazil by accusing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of illegally seizing his private island. The 29-year-old striker claims the senator, who is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, took possession of the luxury property without paying a single cent.

  • Richarlison makes shocking property theft allegations

    In a series of explosive social media posts, Richarlison has detailed a bizarre legal battle over a private island he owns along the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The Brazil international, who has seen his career stall recently, claimed that Bolsonaro and his associates used their political influence and the judicial system to take control of the land.

    According to the player, the incident occurred after he refused to sell the property to the senator. Richarlison explained that he had invested heavily in the location between 2020 and 2021, and the sudden loss of the estate has left him seeking urgent judicial intervention during a high-stakes election period.

  • Cheltenham Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21: Jersey Mike's TrophyGetty Images Sport

    Richarlison demands justice

    "I did not want to sell him the island," the former Everton man stated in a video shared with his millions of followers. "Since I refused, these people took advantage of the situation in court." The striker, who has often been vocal about social issues in his homeland, appears determined to hold the powerful political figure accountable.

    The timing of the accusation is particularly sensitive, as Brazil prepares for the second round of its presidential election on October 25, where the elder Bolsonaro's legacy remains a central theme of the national debate. The footballer's claims have added a surreal layer to an already tense political climate.

    The financial stakes involved are significant, with the Spurs man alleging a total loss of his investment. "Flavio Bolsonaro and this man, Willer Tomaz, went there and took possession of the island in 24 hours," he said in the video. "That is where the justice system failed. To my knowledge, they took the island without paying a single penny. I invested about 10 million reals (£1.4m/$1.7m) there and I have recovered nothing." This direct plea for an investigation highlights the player's frustration with the legal process in his home country.


  • Bolsonaro dismisses claims as fake news

    The response from the Bolsonaro camp was swift, with the senator dismissing the allegations as a smear campaign. Bolsonaro took to the comments section of a video posted by popular Brazilian influencer and singer Juliette, who had been criticizing the practices of the right-wing candidate.

    The senator labeled the accusations as "fake news," prompting a sharp retort from the footballer. Richarlison simply replied to the denial by asking, "And my island?" The public back-and-forth has captivated the Brazilian public, drawing attention away from standard campaign talking points and onto the personal conduct of the senator.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Richarlison frozen out at Tottenham under De Zerbi

    While the political drama unfolds in South America, Richarlison is also facing a difficult period in his professional career in North London. The striker has found himself completely frozen out of the first-team picture under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

    Having failed to secure a move away during the summer transfer window, he was omitted from Tottenham's 25-man Premier League roster for the current campaign. This domestic banishment has seen him relegated to playing for the club's Under-21 side, a far cry from the status he once enjoyed as a marquee signing for the Premier League outfit.

Next matches
TOT

TOT

Premier League

19 Oct 2026

COV

COV