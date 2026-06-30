USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina predictions: Home advantage in Seattle

Our betting expert expects Bosnia’s first-ever World Cup knockout appearance to end in disappointment, with USA progressing to the last 16.

Best bets for USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

Over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.84 on 1xBet

Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 2.11 on 1xBet

First-half draw, at odds of 2.44 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: USA 2-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina (AET )

USA 2-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina (AET Goalscorers prediction: USA: Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic; Bosnia: Edin Dzeko

USA confirmed their knockout berth with victories in their first two games. They eased to a 4-1 win in their opening match, before beating Australia 2-0. That perhaps led to complacency in their final group fixture against an already-eliminated Turkey, who won 3-2.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have impressed with slick, high-intensity football and stunning work rate. They will feature in their second consecutive World Cup knockout fixture.

Bosnia & Herzegovina narrowly made it through to the last 32 from a tricky group. After drawing and losing their first two matches against Canada and Switzerland, respectively, they needed victory against Qatar.

The Dragons secured a 3-1 victory in their final group game, finishing fifth among the best third-placed teams. The triumph sealed their first-ever World Cup knockout appearance.

Aside from their final group defeat, the World Cup co-hosts are in formidable form. Playing in Seattle with home advantage, USA will be immensely motivated to secure a second consecutive round of 16 appearance.

Probable lineups for USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina

USA expected lineup: Freese, Freeman, Ream, Richards, Robinson, Adams, Tillman, Dest, McKennie, Pulisic, Balogun

Bosnia & Herzegovina expected lineup: Vasilj, Kolasinac, Muharemovic, Katic, Dedic, Basic, Sunjic, Bajraktarevic, Alajbegovic, Dzeko, Demirovic

Goals galore as Dragons face Yanks

USA have consistently found the net since Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment in September 2024. They have scored 58 goals in 29 matches under his tenure, an average of two goals per game.

However, they have conceded 44 goals. Their matches tend to be open and entertaining. Eight of their last 10 games have gone over 2.5 total goals. Two of their three group clashes featured over 4.5 total goals.

Bosnia, meanwhile, have played quieter matches than their opponents, though back-to-back games have exceeded 3.5 goals. They scored three for the first time in eight games against Qatar.

If the Dragons replicate that controlled display, they may secure a positive result. However, it’s worth noting that they will face the USA on home soil. Therefore, we expect a tough contest with over 2.5 total goals.

USA vs Bosnia Prediction 1: Over 2.5 total goals, at odds of 1.84 on 1xBet

No clean sheets in Seattle

USA are in fantastic goalscoring form, finding the net in five straight games and in each of their three group matches. Pochettino’s side have scored eight goals in their last three games.

The co-hosts have scored in 11 of their last 12 games – a run that includes nine friendlies. Backed by their home advantage, the Stars and Stripes are outright favourites to score against a Bosnia outfit with no clean sheets in four successive games.

Barbarez’s Bosnia have also found the net in each of their opening three World Cup fixtures. They haven’t been the most clinical, but have risen to the occasion to grind out important results.

With neither side showing defensive solidity, the BTTS market presents outstanding value. An open knockout contest is on the cards in Seattle. Therefore, backing both teams to score is a bet on attacking quality rather than defensive resilience.

USA vs Bosnia Prediction 2: Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 2.11 on 1xBet

No early breakthrough

Bosnia have tended to make fast starts at this World Cup. They opened the scoring in two of their three group fixtures, taking early leads against Canada and Qatar. They also held Switzerland level at the break.

Barbarez has shaped a side defined by aggressive defending, swift transitions and vertical play. Their 4-4-2 setup is flexible and versatile, but always built with defensive solidity in mind.

USA are no less competitive from the outset against opponents. They raced to a three-goal lead against Paraguay before half-time, and led Australia 2-0 at the break. Yet Turkey exploited them early in the final group game, showing the co-hosts are not immune to fast starts.

If Bosnia replicate Turkey’s tactics, they can succeed in restricting the Yanks in the opening period. We expect a hard-fought and cagey first-half leading to a draw at the interval, with the contest opening up after the restart.

USA vs Bosnia Prediction 3: First-half draw, at odds of 2.44 on 1xBet

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