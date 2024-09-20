West Ham vs Chelsea Predictions: More misfortune for the hosts

Our football expert presents his top three bets and predictions for West Ham vs Chelsea for their Premier League clash at 13:30 on Saturday.

West Ham vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for West Ham vs Chelsea

Chelsea Victory with odds of @2.04 on Bet9ja, equating to a 58% chance of the visiting club winning.

Nicolas Jackson to score with odds of @2.90 on Bet9ja, indicating a 62% chance of the forward scoring.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.50 on Betway, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Chelsea should be expected to win against West Ham by a scoreline of 1-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Chelsea make the short trip across London to face West Ham in this week’s Premier League lunchtime kick-off.

The Blues arrive having won late on on the road against Bournemouth, returning to winning ways after their frustrating 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Christopher Nkunku once again came off the bench to provide a little bit of magic, and it’ll be interesting to see if that will be enough to reward the Frenchman with a start on Saturday.

West Ham’s fortunes have been mixed, with stronger showings away from home. There have been two defeats from two in front of their own supporters, losing against Aston Villa and Man City to date.

Chelsea offer the Hammers another stern test, and it might not be their day once again.

Probable Lineups for West Ham vs Chelsea

The probable lineup for West Ham in the "system of play."

Areola; Emerson, Kilman, Mavropanos, Wan-Bissaka, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Kudus, Soucek, Bowen, Antonio

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "system of play."

Sanchez; Cucurella, Colwill, Fofana, Disasi, Veiga, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson

Visitors to claim three points

Chelsea travel to East London looking to make it three wins on the bounce on the road in the Premier League. A convincing 6-2 victory against Wolves was backed up with a late winner on the coast against Bournemouth as Enzo Maresca begins to find his feet.

West Ham have also looked sharp on their travels, beating Crystal Palace and drawing against Fulham so far. However, they have yet to find their rhythm at home.

Aston Villa and Man City have left the London Stadium with maximum points, and defensive concerns are what appear to be holding the Hammers back.

Chelsea will aim to win at West Ham for the first time since 2021, but this presents a good opportunity for the Blues.

West Ham vs Chelsea Bet 1: Chelsea Victory @ 2.04 with Bet9ja

Striker to be the difference

Nicolas Jackson had a tough time with the media and pundits last campaign, yet still finished the season with 14 league goals.

The Senegalese striker has started the 24/25 campaign strong, scoring away to Wolves, as well as netting Chelsea’s only goal against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea may have a top-heavy squad, but Maresca continues to keep the faith in this young striker, who has adapted to Premier League football rather well.

With West Ham looking shaky defensively, Chelsea’s attacking players can pull their back line apart, leaving Jackson to have opportunities to return to the scoresheet.

West Ham vs Chelsea Bet 2: Nicolas Jackson Anytime Scorer @ 2.90 with Bet9ja

Action at both ends

Although Chelsea have looked strong on the road, West Ham have still managed to score in all four of their Premier League matches to date - as well as in the EFL Trophy.

More impressively, goals seem to be shared around the team, with four different goalscorers so far - as well as an own goal thanks to Man City’s Ruben Dias.

Chelsea’s sole clean sheet came against Bournemouth on the road last week, but have been far from invincible in their other three matches. West Ham will aim to use their home crowd to their advantage.

Both teams have found the back of the net in four of the last five matches when West Ham have played at home.

West Ham vs Chelsea Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.50 with Bet9ja