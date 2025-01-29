The Bookies Have Undervalued Bournemouth - Here’s How Bettors Can Benefit

Nevertheless, bookmakers persist in underestimating Bournemouth, even after their 5-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest and a 4-1 victory in Newcastle.

Bournemouth are the third best team in England going off the underlying metrics, better than Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle.

Form Good Enough to Clinch Champions League

Bournemouth sit third in the Premier League, according to the underlying data. Only Liverpool and Arsenal have a greater expected points (xPTS) tally than the Cherries’ 43.20xPTS.

Furthermore, Liverpool and Chelsea have registered more expected goals than Bournemouth, with 49.09. This isn't a team with a few standout players dominating on the South Coast, either. Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth side also offer the fifth-lowest xGA (goals against) total with 32.02.

Bournemouth are performing better than Chelsea (39.07xPTS), Manchester City (37.91), Aston Villa (36.64), Newcastle (36.55), and Nottingham Forest (34.05). Moreover, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest were recently beaten very comfortably by Bournemouth. The 1-4 away in Newcastle was swiftly followed by a rampant 5-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest. Both Forest and the Magpies came into their matches against the Cherries in strong form, only to leave the pitch after 90 minutes with barely a whimper.

The Cherries are unbeaten in 12 matches, scoring 16 goals in their last four outings. This impressive form has come despite missing key players, including strikers Evanilson and Enes Unal. Their absences make this all much more impressive.

However, looking ahead to Bournemouth’s upcoming fixtures, it seems like the bookmakers are still undervaluing Iraola’s Cherries. Bournemouth aren’t yet commanding the same respect as the teams at the top end of the table alongside them.

The Bookmakers are Undervaluing Bournemouth

Looking ahead to Bournemouth's trip to Southampton, you'll see that Bournemouth are 1.72 favourites at St Marys on February 15th. Given that Newcastle, the same team that suffered a 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth just two weeks ago, started as heavy odds-on favourites on Saturday, it certainly raises some questions.

Earlier in the season, Liverpool were priced at 1.33 at kick-off at St Marys versus Southampton, before winning 2-3. Chelsea, who were assigned 1.30 odds before their 5-1 defeat, had only recently played to a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, placing them in the same price bracket.

So, why would Bournemouth, a side with genuine Champions League aspirations, be priced at almost double the odds offering as the teams previously mentioned? It's because they're called Bournemouth and not Liverpool or Chelsea. Club name bias plays a significant role in prices, as you will see on February 15th.

Elsewhere, for Bournemouth's next fixture in the FA Cup, it's the same story. Why are Bournemouth considered 2.90 underdogs compared to Everton's 2.30 odds?If Manchester City were to face Everton in the next FA Cup round, playing as well as Bournemouth currently is, they'd be considered underdogs. We wouldn't see odds for Manchester City exceeding even money.

Indeed, David Moyes has returned to Everton, securing two victories against a struggling Tottenham and a lucky win in Brighton. Still, Bournemouth shouldn't be such heavy underdogs. If the Cherries can score two goals at Goodison Park, which they have done in eight of 12 Premier League away days (only LFC can boast more: nine in 11), Everton could find it challenging to keep pace, as they've done under Sean Dyche throughout the season.

