Back the Outsiders: The 5 Best Underdog Bets This Weekend

With teams missing important players and significant home advantages there are some high-value underdog betting picks during this international break.

Below, we have identified our five top underdog tips for this weekend. Matches from all over the world are included, with everything from top-ranked sides matching up to minnows going head-to-head.

Market Odds Ukraine vs Georgia: Georgia to win 3.60 Serbia vs Switzerland: Switzerland to win 2.85 Croatia vs Scotland: Scotland to win or draw 2.30 Peru vs Uruguay: Peru to win 4.45

Odds courtesy of bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Italy vs Belgium (Thursday)

Even though Belgium is missing key players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, and Romelu Lukaku, they still represent some value on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Italy's poor performance at the Euros suggests they are also in a transitional phase.

None of the players in this Italy squad scored more than seven goals for the Azzurri. Yes, they won away to Israel and France, but we are still cautious about backing them here.

The injuries to key players have lengthened Belgium’s odds. We are using that in our favour.

Ukraine vs Georgia (Friday)

Ukraine are lacking a home advantage with the Russian invasion forcing them to play this match in Poznan, Poland. Georgia have started their Nations League campaign with wins over Albania and the Czech Republic.

The “away” team recorded a spectacular win against Portugal during the Euros, which enabled them to progress to the knockout rounds.

They drew with Norway and Scotland during their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign and won 3-1 against Montenegro in their final warm-up match for the tournament.

A disappointing showing at the Euros has been followed with defeats to Albania and the Czech Republic in the Nations League. A raft of regulars, including Vitaliy Mykolenko and Andriy Yarmolenko, are unavailable for this fixture. We love the value on Georgia to take all three points.

Tip: Georgia to win @ 3.60 with bet9ja

Serbia vs Switzerland (Saturday)

Serbia are winless in five matches and have failed to score in four of those. Switzerland started their Nations League campaign with losses to Denmark and Spain, but impressed during the last edition of the Nations League.

These teams are well-matched from a talent perspective, but Serbia’s recent performances make it easy to back Switzerland at this price.

The hosts are also missing Dusan Vlahovic and several other core players.

Tip: Switzerland to win @ 2.85 with bet9ja

Croatia vs Scotland (Saturday)

Winless at the Euros and facing difficulties in a fairly simple qualifying group, Croatia lost to Portugal on Nations League matchday one. They followed that up with a narrow win over Poland.

Scotland had a disappointing Euros, but they excelled in qualifying with wins over Spain and Norway. They also put in a strong Nations League campaign last time around, with four wins from six matches.

Croatia are not the force they were a few years ago. Scotland are a much-improved outfit. We expect the visitors to hold their ground and not lose.

Tip: Scotland to win or draw @ 2.30 with bet9ja

Peru vs Uruguay (Saturday)

Winless in their last six matches, Uruguay don’t deserve to be such heavy favourites over Peru this weekend.

Peru haven’t been on their best run, but they have conceded just five goals in eight matches. A resolute defensive performance is required if they are to beat this Uruguay team.

Peru very rarely lose at home. Brazil and Argentina are the only teams to beat them in Lima, since June 2021. This is a good longshot option.

Tip: Peru to win @ 4.45 with bet9ja