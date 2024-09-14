Tottenham vs Arsenal Predictions: Spurs to take advantage of misfiring Gunners

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Tottenham vs Arsenal as they clash in the Premier League.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Arsenal

Tottenham Victory with odds of @ 2.98 on bet9ja , equating to a 32.3% chance of the home club winning.

, equating to a 32.3% chance of the home club winning. Heung-Min Son to score with odds of @ 3.25 on Betway , indicating a 37% chance of the South Korean forward scoring.

, indicating a 37% chance of the South Korean forward scoring. Over 1.5 first-half goals with odds of @ 2.26 on Betway, representing a 41.7% chance for at least two goals to be scored in the first half.

Tottenham can spring a surprise and win this derby against Arsenal by a scoreline of 3-2

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Domestic football is back with a bang in the English Premier League this weekend with the first North London derby of the season taking place this Sunday. The build-up to Tottenham vs Arsenal has been dominated by injury news and the fact Gunners captain Martin Ødegaard could miss the massive clash.

Tottenham will look to kickstart their season against their fiercest rivals having had an inconsistent start to the new campaign. A win, a draw and a loss leaves them mid-table but look to be boosted by a clean bill of health for their players who have been on international duty.

No such luck for fourth-placed Arsenal who are looking to bounce back from squandering two points at home to Brighton in their last Premier League action. Declan Rice was sent off in that match so misses this one as does injured summer signing Mikel Merino.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "4-2-3-1"

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulesevski, Maddison, Son; Odobert.

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "4-3-3"

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Jorginho, Partey, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Spurs to take advantage of misfiring Gunners

Tottenham can land a shock victory against Arsenal in the upcoming North London derby. Spurs have shown flashes of brilliance with their high-intensity, attacking style of play under Ange Postecoglou, especially this time last season and big matches like this tend to bring out the best in them.

Home advantage will play a crucial role with Spurs boasting an impressive recent home record, winning 10 of their last 13 Premier League matches on their own turf including beating Everton 4-0 in their only such fixture this season. The electric atmosphere of a derby match will only amplify this advantage, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful creating an intimidating environment for the visitors.

Despite a strong start to the campaign, Arsenal will feel the pressure having dropped two points in the title race after a home draw with Brighton just before the international break. Goalkeeper David Raya was player of the match in both their wins before that Seagulls fixture.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet 1: Tottenham Victory @ 2.98 with Betway

Spurs’ favourite Son can hurt rivals

Ange Postecoglou confirmed before the international break that striker Dominic Solanke would be available for this derby clash after recovering from the twisted ankle which forced him to miss the Everton and Newcastle fixtures. His return would mean a certain place on his favoured left side for Heung-Min Son.

Solanke’s ability to hold up the ball and link play will bring the best out of Son who netted twice in the only game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium thus far this season. The South Korean also has a strong record against Arsenal with 8 goals in 20 appearances.

His pace and clinical finishing could prove decisive, especially if he can find space behind Arsenal's high defensive line. This was proven last season when Son got on the scoresheet in both fixtures.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet 2: Heung-Min Son to score @ 3.25 with Betway

Early fireworks with the North London derby set for first-half goal glut

North London derbies are historically high-scoring and that is taken to continue given both teams' attacking philosophies. Postecoglou's Tottenham have shown a tendency to start games strongly, while Arsenal often look to assert dominance early on. This could lead to an open, end-to-end first half with multiple scoring opportunities.

With the added motivation of avenging last season's home defeat, Spurs will be eager to strike early and often. Arsenal's defensive vulnerabilities, particularly without Rice shielding the backline, could be exposed by Tottenham's quick transitions and fluid attacking movement.

For their part the Gunners have scored multiple times in six of the last seven league meetings between the rivals. As we saw here last season with Arsenal scoring three times in the opening 45 minutes the notorious Tottenham high line could play into the visitors hands.

In the last 10 North London derby league meetings there have been a total of 23 goals scored. With the back of the net hit at least twice in the first half of all 10 fixtures.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Bet 3: Over 1.5 first-half goals @ 2.26 with Betway