Czechia vs Republic of Ireland predictions: World Cup heartache awaits

Our betting expert expects a home win for the Czechs, with Ireland’s World Cup hopes coming to an end in Prague.

Best bets for Czechia vs Republic of Ireland

Czechia to win at odds of 1.95 on Bet9ja

Both teams to score at odds of 1.90 on Bet9ja

Patrik Schick as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.62 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Czechia 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Goalscorers prediction - Czechia: Patrik Schick, Tomáš Souček - Republic of Ireland: Troy Parrott

Czechia are the hosts for this World Cup play-off semi-final, and that could prove significant. Nároďák haven’t lost any of their last-16 home games, with an unbeaten run that has lasted almost two years. In 2025, Miroslav Koubek’s men won six of their 10 fixtures. That run includes victories over Gibraltar and San Marino in the last international break.

However, they face a Republic of Ireland side in fantastic form and full of confidence. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side secured their play-off spot in dramatic fashion. They wrapped up last year with huge victories over Armenia, Portugal and Hungary. The Boys in Green will be desperate to take a step closer to their first World Cup since 2002.

Probable lineups for Czechia vs Republic of Ireland

Czechia XI expected lineup: Kovar, Vitik, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Cerv, Zeleny, Karabec, Schick, Provod

Republic of Ireland expected lineup: Kelleher, O’Brien, Collins, O’Shea, Coleman, Taylor, Molumby, Manning, Ogbene, Azaz, Parrott

Home form could prove decisive

Czechia haven’t lost a home game since 2024. They aim to extend that run in Prague this week. Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland don’t have the best of form on the road, although they did beat Bulgaria and Hungary in 2025. It should be a fascinating tie at the Fortuna Arena.

There was no place for David Doudera or Adam Hlozek in the Czech squad due to injury. Pavel Sulc, however, has made the cut after returning to action for Olympique Lyonnais. Patrik Schick is also back in the mix after missing a couple of Bayer Leverkusen games earlier this month.

Republic of Ireland will be without several key players for their trip to the Czech Republic. The injured Evan Ferguson leads the way on that front, but Josh Cullen is still out with a long-term issue. Meanwhile, Festy Ebosele and Liam Scales are both suspended for the Irish. The hosts should take advantage.

Czechia vs Republic of Ireland Bet 1: Czechia to win at odds of 2.00 on Bet9ja

Expect Irish spirit in Prague

We may be backing a home victory, but that doesn’t mean we expect Czechia to have an easy ride. The Irish had a brilliant end to 2025. They’ll fancy their chances as they aim to keep their World Cup hopes alive. The team scored in all but one of their competitive fixtures last year. Only Portugal managed to keep them out.

Miroslav Koubek will be wary of the threat posed by Troy Parrott after his heroics in November. The hosts face an Irish side full of confidence and cannot afford to take their favourites tag for granted. Nároďák kept six clean sheets in 10 games in 2025, but they could have a tough night on Thursday.

We can ultimately see the hosts coming out on top, but the Irish could well land a punch or two. Heimir Hallgrímsson will certainly back his side to cause problems in the Czech capital.

Czechia vs Republic of Ireland Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.86 on Bet9ja

The bookies’ favourite to score

Patrik Schick’s return to fitness comes as a big boost for Czechia ahead of this massive international break. Even more encouraging for Koubek is the fact that the striker is back in the goals for Bayer Leverkusen. His brace against Heidenheim at the weekend added to his assist against Bayern Munich a week before.

With 15 goals and four assists in 2025/26, the 30-year-old is definitely the biggest goal threat for the home side. He’s got 24 goals in 50 international games, so it’s not hard to see why he’s the bookies’ favourite to find the net. Only three Czech players are ahead of him on the goals front, and four more will see him leapfrog Vladimir Smicer into third.

For Ireland, Parrott is the obvious choice as their goalscorer. He could well get on the scoresheet in Prague, but Schick is our tip for this clash.

Czechia vs Republic of Ireland Bet 3: Patrik Schick as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.62 on Bet9ja

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