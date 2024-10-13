Sudan vs Ghana Predictions: Hosts to spring a surprise

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Sudan vs Ghana ahead of this important AFCON qualifier, this Monday at 3PM

+

Sudan vs Ghana Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Sudan vs Ghana

Sudan Victory with odds of @xxx on Bet9ja , equating to a 58% chance of the Parisian club winning.

, equating to a 58% chance of the Parisian club winning. Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ xxx on Bet9ja , indicating a 62% chance of the three match goals or more.

, indicating a 62% chance of the three match goals or more. Both teams to score with odds of @ xxx on Bet9ja, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Sudan should be expected to win against Ghana by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Sudan face Ghana at home in their fourth AFCON qualifier, and we might be ready to see an upset.

Sudan beat Niger in front of their own fans before a 2-1 loss on the road against Angola. However, they hope that a return to familiar surroundings will hoist them back into a promising position in order to qualify out of the group.

Ghana might be the nation full of superstars, but they failed to win either of their opening matches, losing at home to Angola without scoring, before a later Niger goal cancelled out Alidu Seidu’s first half strike.

There’s still plenty of work for Ghana to do in this group. They might struggle yet again when playing away.

Probable Lineups for Sudan vs Ghana

The probable lineup for Sudan in the "system of play."

Mustafa; Khamis, Karshom, Ali, Agab, Khidir, Abdalla, Thierry, Taha, Eisa, Raman

The probable lineup for Ghana in the "system of play."

Zigi; Seidu, Salisu, Mumin, Lamptey, Partey, Ashimeru, Semenyo, Kudus, Fatawu, Williams

Sudan to cause an upset

Ghana have travelled to Sudan on six occasions since 1970, and although they have returned with the three points on three occasions, the other three matches ended in defeat for the Black Stars.

Their most recent visit to Sudan ended in a 1- 0 defeat, where forward Mohamed Abdel Raman scored a last-minute winner. Now, the 31-year-old continues to lead the line for his nation, and he would love to replicate that success.

Sudan finished only a point behind Ghana in 2020’s qualification group, and having already won at home vs Niger, their supporters will feel confident they can upset a Ghanaian side that hasn’t found its rhythm yet.

Sudan vs Ghana Bet 1: Sudan Victory @ xxx with Bet9ja

Goals on the cards

If Sudan are to cause an upset, they will likely have to score two goals to make sure they topple Ghana. At the time of writing, three of Ghana’s last five matches have produced over 2.5 goals.

Two of those produced over 3.5 goals, and with Ghana’s European players capable of turning it on at this level, Sudan’s defence will be tested.

However, they’ve also failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those matches, conceding three against Central Africa and two against Uganda. This isn’t a dominant Ghanaian side we’re used to seeing.

Sudan vs Ghana Bet 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ xxx with Bet9ja

Ghana to get on the scoresheet

However, keeping Ghana quiet for 90 minutes may be an impossible task for the hosts. Sudan have only lost one of their last ten on home soil, but Ghana head into this fixture unbeaten in their last five matches on the road.

Within those matches, Ghana have scored in all of them, and in four of those matches they’ve produced two goals. With the likes of Rennes Alidu Seidu, Athletic Club’s Inaki Williams and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, their squad is packed with talent.

Nevertheless, Sudan are used to their conditions, with almost their entire squad based in the country for their domestic football. They might have limitations, but being used to their environment will be a huge plus.