The European champions romped to a 4-1 win in Switzerland in their last Nations League game and we see Denmark posing no issues on Saturday night.

+

Spain vs Denmark Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain vs Denmark

We expect the European champions to come out on top and defeat Denmark 3-1 on Saturday.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Denmark travel to Spain for their UEFA Nations League clash in Murcia, sitting at the top of the group with a 100% record to date. That record will be put to the test against the European champions, Spain on Saturday evening.

Spain have four points from their opening two games of this year’s Nations League. A win over Denmark would move La Roja back to the group’s summit – and there’s every chance of that happening this weekend.

That’s because Spain have won their last six consecutive meetings with Denmark in all competitions. The Spaniards haven’t tasted defeat in their last 12 competitive games, a record maintained through Euro 2024.

As for Denmark, they moved into first place in their Nations League group, with a pair of 2-0 home victories over Switzerland and Serbia. Two clean sheets is a great way to start their Nations League campaign, but it’ll only mean something if they can get a result this weekend.

Spain will be without talented forward Nico Williams, who picked up an injury while playing for his club, Athletic Bilbao, last weekend. Manager, Luis De La Fuente, had no intention of giving Lamine Yamal a break, calling him up despite his demanding schedule this year. Denmark welcome back forward Rasmus Højlund after a muscle injury, while Christian Eriksen is on course to earn his 137th cap representing his country.

Probable Lineups for Spain vs Denmark

The probable lineup for Spain in 4-3-3:

Raya; Carvajal, Grimaldo, Le Normand, Laporte, Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Torres, Morata

The probable lineup for Denmark in 3-4-3:

Schmeichel; Andersen, Nissen, Vestergaard, Bah, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Kristiansen, Eriksen, Gronbaek, Højlund

Spain to come out on top in an entertaining encounter

It's hard to imagine Spain not winning this match, given the form and riches of talent within their squad. However, we expect the Danes to put on a good show too.

In five of the last six competitive meetings between the two nations, both teams have managed to get on the scoresheet. That’s why we’re planning to take the combined bet of Spain to win and both teams to score at a surprisingly low probability of between 31%-32%.

Match to liven up in the second 45

There’s no doubt that elite-level players in Europe play a lot of football right now, both for club and country. With so many games in their legs, it can take time for international games to find a spark, which is why we’re backing the game to feature more goals in the second period than the first.

Denmark’s game plan will be to stifle and frustrate the likes of Yamal and Torres, so they’ll surely aim to stay in the game for as long as possible and hit the hosts on the counter-attack wherever possible.

Hosts likely to pose a goalscoring threat in both halves

Although we anticipate more goals coming in the second half, we believe Spain are likely to break the deadlock inside the first 45 minutes.

Looking at their recent 4-1 demolition of Switzerland on the road, they were able to score two in both halves, despite playing with ten men for 70 minutes of the contest.

Switzerland are on a similar level to Denmark in our opinion, which demonstrates the difficult task that lies ahead for Denmark’s interim boss, Morten Wieghorst and his players.