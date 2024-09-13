Our football expert has compiled three Southampton vs Manchester United predictions for this Premier League clash on Saturday at 1:30 PM.

Southampton vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Southampton vs Manchester United

Manchester United Victory with odds of @1.80 on 1xBet, equating to a 58% chance of the visitors winning.

Bruno Fernandes to score with odds of @ 2.65 on 1xBet, indicating a 62% chance of the captain scoring.

Both teams to score no with odds of @ 1.59 on 1xBet, representing a 50% chance of at least one side failing to find the net.

Manchester United should be expected to win against Southampton by a scoreline of 0-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Manchester United travel to the south coast to face newly promoted Southampton in round three of the Premier League.

Both teams head into this clash on the back of disappointing defeats, who will both be feeling the pressure to deliver sooner rather than later.

If Southampton are to achieve their target of staying in the league, wins at St Mary’s will be key. However, Nottingham Forest dominated them in their only game at home so far - and Manchester United are capable of doing the same.

Erik ten Haag’s side will need to put in a better defensive display if that result is to be achieved, having given away cheap goals against both Brighton and Liverpool.

The transfer window may have closed but with United still needing reinforcement

Probable Lineups for Southampton vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for Southampton in the "system of play."

Ramsdale; Stephens, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Pieters, Aribo, Downes, Smallbone, Sugawara, Armstrong, Brereton Diaz

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Dalot, Martinez, de Ligt, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashfrod, Zirkzee

Ten Haag to get back on track

It’s back to the drawing board already for both of these sides and perhaps the international break came at a good time. Southampton have struggled to adapt to life back in the Premier League, and have lost all three matches so far.

Man United may have rescued a win against Fulham in the curtain raiser, but it’s been pretty poor viewing for fans since. A lapse in concentration saw them lose a valuable point against Brighton before Liverpool humiliated them at Old Trafford.

Yet they showed glimpses against Brighton to suggest the team were pulling together. If they want to achieve a European spot, wins against Southampton are a must - whether home or away.

Southampton vs Manchester United Bet 1: Man United Victory @ 1.80 with 1xBet

Captain to lead by example

Bruno Fernandes hasn’t scored for United since April last season, but this is when he needs to step up and show why he’s so valued at the club.

During the international break, Fernandes scored for Portugal as they defeated Scotland 2-1, and that might have been the pick up he needed to get back up and running in the Premier League.

Operating in the no.10 role, no doubt he’ll find plenty of space, as Southampton have looked disjointed at the back, and this is where he can build on his goal last week.

Let’s not forget he’s on penalty duty, which always adds an edge to the goalscorer betting.

Southampton vs Manchester United Bet 2: Bruno Fernandes Anytime Scorer @ 2.65 with 1xBet

Further frustration for the Saints

Priced at odds-against (2.10), both teams not to score looks a generous price from where we are sat.

Man United may have shown plenty of defensive vulnerabilities already this season, but Southampton have been extremely poor in the final third so far. With just one goal across 270 minutes, that isn’t sustainable if they are to survive.

A defensive partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt should click at some point, and St Mary’s would be the ideal location for them to kick start their season.