Slavia Prague welcome Ajax to the Fortuna Arena in the Europa League on Thursday. Read below for our Slavia Prague vs Ajax predictions.

Slavia Prague vs Ajax Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Slavia Prague vs Ajax

Over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.88 on 1xBet, equating to a 55.6% implied probability.

Slavia Prague to win with odds of @2.02 on 1xBet, equating to a 47.6% implied probability.

Both teams to score with odds of @1.70 on 1xBet, equating to a 58.8% implied probability.

Slavia Prague are predicted to beat Ajax 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The Fortuna Arena is the venue for Slavia Prague and Ajax’s Europa League matchup on Thursday evening.

One of Europe’s form teams, Slavia Prague have won 12 of their last 13 matches. Their only defeat was to Lille in Champions League qualifying. Jindrich Trpisovsky’s side saw off Ludogorets 2-0 in the first round of Europa League fixtures and will be full of confidence ahead of the visit of Ajax.

The new Europa League format should favour Slavia Prague. They avoid the risk of an unfavourable group stage draw and can look to accumulate points over a longer period.

A win over Besiktas on matchday one was a satisfactory start to the Europa League for Ajax. They followed up with a win away to Waalwijk at the weekend. Like Slavia Prague, Ajax have been in excellent form so far this season.

Francesco Farioli is expected to name a strong team for the trip to the Czech Republic. Ajax are one of the dark horses to go all the way in the Europa League.

Probable Lineups for Slavia Prague vs Ajax

Slavia Prague probable XI:

Kinsky; Holes, Zima, Boril; Walem, Zafeiris, Dorley, Diouf; Jurasek, Chory, Provod.

Ajax probable XI:

Pasveer; Rensch, Sutalo, Baas, Hato; Fitz-Jim, Henderson, Taylor; Traore, Brobbey, Godts.

Back The Over

In four of Ajax’s last six matches, they have scored three or more goals. Slavia Prague have scored nine across their last three outings and cleared this line in their two home matches during Champions League qualifying.

Going back to the start of last season, six of Slavia Prague’s last eight European home fixtures have generated three or more total goals. Their attack has been potent, scoring multiple goals in all but one of those matches.

With two teams in superb attacking form, taking the over is an obvious pick for this clash.

Slavia Prague vs Ajax Bet 1: Over 2.5 total goals @ 1.88 with 1xBet

Hosts Backed For Win

Slavia Prague have won seven of their last eight home matches in European competition, including victories over Roma and Lille. Fortuna Park is a difficult place to go.

Good results on the road in Europa League qualifying aren’t enough for us to back Ajax to get a result here. They were outclassed away to Marseille, Brighton, and Aston Villa in Europe last season.

At 2.10, it’s well worth backing Slavia Prague to claim all three points. They have quietly been an impressive performer at home over the last couple of European campaigns.

Slavia Prague vs Ajax Bet 2: Slavia Prague to win @ 2.02 with 1xBet

Goals at Both Ends

While both defences have kept plenty of clean sheets so far this season, we are banking on good attacking play outdoing solid defence.

Lille are the only team to stop Slavia Prague scoring this term. Ajax have scored in all of their matches, and have scored two or more goals in five of their last six.

We envisage each attack creating a few good goal-scoring opportunities across the 90 minutes on Thursday. There’s fair value taking 1.70 on both teams to find the net.