Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Predictions: Both Teams to Score in Home Win

Our football betting expert brings you three tips for Sevilla vs Celta Vigo ahead of their La Liga clash at 6:30 pm on Saturday.

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Sevilla vs Celta Vigo

Sevilla to win at odds of 2.26 on bet9ja .

. Over 1.5 goals for Sevilla at odds of 2.19 on bet9ja .

. Both teams to score at odds of 1.74 on bet9ja.

Sevilla can earn a narrow 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Sevilla enjoy the home advantage as they face off against Celta Vigo in this weekend's La Liga clash.

The days of Los Nervionenses competing fiercely in Europe are long gone. While they've rightfully claimed the title of Europa League kings, returning to a continental competition is turning out to be quite a challenge. Sevilla finished 14th in La Liga last season and sit 13th after 16 matches of the current campaign.

Garcia Pimienta took over as manager in the summer, but it’s safe to say he hasn’t been able to change the team’s fortunes in the early stages of his tenure. Sevilla squandered a 3-1 advantage against Atletico Madrid last weekend, and have managed only one victory in their last five league matches.

Celta Vigo are another team that have faced managerial troubles in recent years. Claudio Giraldez came in and saved the club from relegation last season after Rafael Benitez had steered Celta towards the bottom three.

The start of this season has been far more promising. Heading into the weekend’s fixtures, Celta Vigo sit 10th in the league, eight points clear of the relegation zone. They managed to beat Mallorca 2-0 last weekend.

Probable Lineups for Sevilla vs Celta Vigo

The probable lineup for Sevilla in the "system of play."

Fernandez; Carmona, Bade, Gudelj, Salas; Sanchez, Agoume, Sow; Lukebakio, Fernandez, Iheanacho

The probable lineup for Celta Vigo in the "system of play."

Guaita; Rodriguez, Starfelt, Alonso; Mingueza, Beltran, Moriba, Alvarez; Aspas, Swedberg, Iglesias

Home Form Key for Sevilla

Sevilla play their best on home turf, which is why we are backing them to triumph as part of our Sevilla vs Celta Vigo predictions.

The Andalusians have lost just one of their last six league matches at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, winning four. Sevilla averages 56% possession when playing in front of their own fans, and are expected to dominate the game against their opponents in this match.

Celta Vigo have struggled on the road this season. They have managed to win just one of their seven away matches and have scored 1.14 fewer goals per game than their opponents during that run.

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Bet 1: Sevilla to Win with odds of 2.26 on bet9ja

No Improvement From Celta Vigo’s Defence

Claudio Giraldez has been unable to tighten up Celta Vigo’s shaky defence. Given their tendency to concede numerous big chances, we're predicting the home side will score two or more goals in our second Sevilla vs Celta Vigo prediction.

Celta Vigo have conceded an average of 1.69 goals per game in La Liga this season, only Valladolid and Espanyol have fared worse. In away games, Os Celestes have conceded an average of 2.57 goals per game, and their opponents have managed two or more goals in six of those seven outings.

Sevilla aren’t a lethal attacking outfit, however, they have managed to score in five of their six home matches in the league this season. They have scored an average of 2.10 goals per game in their last 10 home matches against Celta Vigo, with our bet winning in seven of them.

Sevilla vs Celta Vigo Bet 2: Over 1.5 Goals for Sevilla with odds of 2.19 on bet9ja

Celta Vigo Have a Potent Attack

Celta Vigo might have faced their fair share of challenges on the road, but they have managed to score in six of their seven La Liga matches away from Estadio de Balaidos, with those matches averaging four goals.

Sevilla showed the threat they possess by netting three goals against Atletico Madrid last weekend. Despite leaving without any points, their attack can draw confidence from that performance. It’s hard to imagine the home side failing to score in this match.

The head-to-head statistics are encouraging for those betting on both teams to score. This bet has won in the last eight matches between these sides at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.