Napoli’s excellent start to the campaign continued last weekend, as their 2-0 win over Monza kept them in top spot.

Juventus, AC and Inter are all chasing in behind.

Our predictions for Serie A matchday 9

(04/10/2024) - Napoli vs Como: Napoli to win @1.55 on Betano , indicating a 65% chance for the hosts to send their fans home happy.

(05/10/2024) - Udinese vs Lecce: Udinese to win @2.18 on Betano , indicating a 46% chance for the visitors to lose once more.

(05/10/2024) - Inter vs Torino: Inter to win @1.39 on Betano , indicating a 72% chance of the champions winning at the San Siro.

(06/10/2024) - Juventus vs Cagliari: Juventus to win @1.44 on Betano , indicating a 70% chance for the league contenders to close the gap.

06/10/2024) - Monza vs Roma: Roma to win @2.12 on Betano , indicating a 47% chance of the visitors recording back-to-back wins.

Hosts’ incredible form to continue: Napoli vs Como

Date: 04/10/2024

Kick-off: 17:30

Napoli can remain top of the table with a win @1.55 Betano correct as of 03/10/24

After Napoli lost their first game of the season 3-0 against Verona, they haven’t looked back. Four league wins and a draw have followed, which has propelled them into top spot after six matches.



Forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been their main man, contributing with three goals and two assists, scoring last weekend against Monza at home. They’ve tightened up defensively, and are proving deadly in front of goal.

Serie A new boys Como have had mixed fortunes, but their humbling 3-0 defeat catches the eye as they head to Napoli. They appear capable of staying up, but results against the best in this league will be hard to come by.

More misery for the visitors: Udinese vs Lecce

Date: 05/10/2024

Kick-off: 14:00

Udinese to return to winning ways @2.18 Betano correct as of 03/10/24

Having won three of their last five matches, Udinese will be aiming to return to winning ways after a narrow 3-2 defeat against the champions Inter. Aside from a 3-0 hammering against Roma, it’s been a good start to the season, with wins over Lazio, Como and Parma.

Florian Thauvin and Lorenzo Lucca have built up a good relationship, leading the attack for Udinese, and Lecce will struggle to cope if either turn up.

The visitors are winless in four, who have failed to land a glove on either Sassuolo or AC Milan in their last two outings. With just one win to their name, it doesn’t appear as though this will be the venue to change their fortunes.

Champions to close the gap at the top: Inter vs Torino

Date: 05/10/2024

Kick-off: 19:45

Inter can brush off Torino at the San Siro @1.39 Betano correct as of 03/10/24

Inter were almost invincible last campaign, but it appears as though they won’t have it all their own way this season if they are to keep their title.

Disappointing draws against Genoa and Monza, as well as the loss against arch-rivals AC can’t continue if they are to challenge for the title. Yet, convincing wins against Lecce and Atalanta have shown they still have that spark - and are extremely dangerous when in the mood.

Torino were quick out the blocks, but have since fallen to two back-to-back defeats against Empoli and Lazio, conceding five in the process. Inter have also won the last four head-to-heads, and a home win seems to be this week’s banker.

Thiago Motta to extend unbeaten run: Juventus vs Cagliari

Date: 06/10/2024

Kick-off: 11:30

Juventus to continue collecting three points @1.44 Betano correct as of 03/10/24

Speaking of bankers, many punters have enjoyed following Juventus this season under their new head coach. Thiago Motta has not only transformed them into a winning machine, but they have yet to concede a domestic goal in six matches - impressive.

Cagliari head to Turin, having recorded a 3-2 victory against Parma on the road, but had previously lost and failed to score in their previous three Serie A matches.

There’s going to come a point where Juventus do concede, and it might be this one, but they’ve shown to be real title contenders in the early stages of the season. Three points seem to be inevitable.

Roma back to up Venezia victory: Monza vs Roma

Date: 06/10/2024

Kick-off: 17:00

Roma to record back to back victories @2.12 Betano correct as of 03/10/24

Roma’s season has been chaotic to say the least, having made the decision to sack Daniele De Rossi after just four matches. Although a bold call, Roma have won both Serie A matches since his dismissal, and their new signings appear to be clicking now they’ve had some time to settle in.

Monza have drawn half their games, but have lost the other three and are now winless after six matches. Although they drew 1-1 with Inter at home, an xG of just 0.43 compared to 1.89 showed it was clearly “one of those nights” in football.

Roma, with De Rossi or not, should prove too strong and can continue to improve week on week, and maintain their good progress in recent weeks.

Conclusion

Napoli should pick off Como on Friday evening to remain top of Serie A. Udinese can record back to back victories at odds-against vs Lecce. Both Inter and Juventus appear to be the home bankers in matchday seven, while Roma can join in at the top of the table with three points against Monza.