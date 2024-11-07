Matchday 12 of the Italian Serie A sees title rivals Napoli and Inter lock horns at the San Siro on Sunday evening.

The night before, Juventus and Torino face off in the season's first Turin derby. This week's five Serie A predictions draw on the latest form, data, and expert insights to help you identify value bets.

Our predictions for Serie A Matchday 12

(7th November 2024) Genoa to draw with Como @3.05 with bet9ja , representing a 31.25% chance of the game ending in a stalemate.

, representing a 31.25% chance of the game ending in a stalemate. (9th November 2024) Juventus to beat Torino @1.58 with bet9ja , representing a 63.69% chance of Juve defeating their city rivals.

, representing a 63.69% chance of Juve defeating their city rivals. (10th November 2024) Atalanta to beat Udinese @1.38 with bet9ja , representing a 73.53% chance of Atalanta overcoming Udinese.

, representing a 73.53% chance of Atalanta overcoming Udinese. (10th November 2024) Fiorentina to beat Hellas Verona @1.45 with bet9ja , representing a 70.42% chance of Fiorentina winning.

, representing a 70.42% chance of Fiorentina winning. (10th November 2024) Inter to draw with Napoli @3.70 with bet9ja, representing a 26.67% chance of the game ending all square.

Low-scorers to play out draw: Genoa vs Como

Date: 07/11/2024

07/11/2024 Kick-off: 8.45 pm

8.45 pm Our tip: Genoa and Como to play out a stalemate @3.05 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 05/11/24)

There isn’t much good to say about the current form of either team. Genoa have just three points from six home games this season, while Como have amassed just four points from seven away games. The hosts score an average of just 0.83 goals per game, while Como average just 0.71 goals scored per game.

Based on this, we don’t expect an end-to-end classic. Instead, we think there’s every possibility this contest could end in a goalless draw. The two teams are separated only by goal difference, and we don’t expect anything to separate them on Thursday night.

Juve to claim a derby win: Juventus vs Torino

Date: 09/11/2024

09/11/2024 Kick-off: 8.45 pm

8.45 pm Our tip: Juventus to be too strong for their city rivals @1.58 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 05/11/24)

Juventus are just four points from the Serie A summit, averaging almost two points per game from their first 11 games. Their away form has surprisingly been better than their home form, whilst still averaging 1.67 points per game in front of their own fans. City rivals Torino are currently averaging just 1.17 points per game on the road and are currently one point behind their league performance from this time last year.

Remarkably, Juventus haven’t tasted defeat in their last 20 competitive meetings with Torino, demonstrating their superiority. We expect this figure to tick up to 21 by the end of Saturday evening.

Easy home win: Atalanta vs Udinese

Date: 10/11/2024

10/11/2024 Kick-off: 12.30 pm

12.30 pm Our tip: Atalanta to power to victory over Udinese @1.38 with bet9ja (Correct as of 05/11/24)

There are few teams in Serie A which enjoy playing at home quite as much as Atalanta. They are currently averaging 2.40 points per game in front of their own fans, which is streets ahead of Udinese’s average points tally of 0.80 from their away fixtures. Atalanta are aware that Inter and Napoli are meeting this weekend, and a victory over Udinese could push them towards the top of Serie A.

Atalanta seem to have a strong grip on Udinese already, having been unbeaten in their last 13 Serie A meetings. They’ve also been the first to score in five of their last seven games. If they score first, which has happened in six of their last seven fixtures, Atalanta should go on to win comfortably.

I Viola to win six in a row: Fiorentina vs Hellas Verona

Date: 10/11/2024

10/11/2024 Kick-off: 3 pm

3 pm Our tip: Fiorentina set for sixth straight victory @1.45 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 05/11/24)

It has been a meteoric rise up the Serie A table for Fiorentina. They go into Sunday afternoon’s home clash with Hellas Verona brimming with confidence after five successive wins. This run has pushed the Florence-based club into fourth place. By contrast, Verona have lost seven of their 11 league games and sit in 13th position.

Verona’s away form is a big worry, winning one and losing four on their travels. As for I Viola, they are still unbeaten in front of their own supporters. This is the best start to a Serie A season for Fiorentina since the 2015/16 season, when they won eight of their opening 11 games.

Champions to be held by Napoli: Inter vs Napoli

Date: 10/11/2024

10/11/2024 Kick-off: 8.45 pm

8.45 pm Our tip: Inter and Napoli to share the spoils @3.70 with bet9ja. (Correct as of 05/11/24)

Although Scudettos aren’t decided in November, this Sunday’s contest between Inter and Napoli promises to be a fascinating battle. It’ll provide us with valuable insights into the strength of Napoli’s potential title challenge under Antonio Conte.

Between them, they’ve only lost three games in 22 Serie A games so far this season. Inter average 2.17 points per game at the San Siro, while Napoli average two points per game away from Naples. Napoli have kept an impressive four clean sheets in succession away from home, including trips to AC Milan and Juventus in that quartet. That’s why we believe Conte’s men have what it takes to bag a point.

Conclusion

The Serie A predictions for matchday 12 include home wins for Juventus, Atalanta and Fiorentina. We also expect cagey draws between Genoa and Como, as well as the big game of the weekend involving Inter and Napoli.

Please bet on Serie A responsibly by sticking to your staking and loss limits to keep your football betting fun.