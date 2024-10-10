Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Senegal vs Malawi as they clash in AFCON qualifying.

+

Senegal vs Malawi Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Senegal vs Malawi

Half Time/Full Time Senegal/Senegal with odds of @ 1.59 on Bet9ja , equating to a 62% chance of the home nation winning.

, equating to a 62% chance of the home nation winning. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 1.68 on Bet9ja , indicating a 58% chance of at least three goals being scored.

, indicating a 58% chance of at least three goals being scored. Both teams to score with odds of @2.78 on Bet9ja, representing a 35% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Senegal should be expected to win against Malawi by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Senegal will prepare for their first game without Allou Cissé in charge for nine years this week. The decision was announced just days before Senegal's upcoming back-to-back matches against Malawi. The disappointing exit in the Round of 16 at the last AFCON is thought to be a key factor behind the decision not to offer Cissé a one-year extension.

The Teranga Lions are co-leaders of Group L alongside Burkina Faso and will aim to capitalise on their home advantage to maintain that strong position. The hosts are the obvious favourites, boasting an impressive unbeaten run of 28 matches in AFCON qualifiers, stretching back to 2014.

Malawi in contrast enter this match in a precarious position, still searching for their first points in the group. The Flames are going through a difficult run, having failed to win any of their last seven AFCON qualifiers.

Probable Lineups for Senegal vs Malawi

The probable lineup for Senegal in the "4-1-2-3"

Dieng; Mendy, Koulibaly, Niakhaté, Diouf; P. Gueye; Camara, I Gueye; Sarr, Jackson, Mané.

The probable lineup for Malawi in the "4-3-3"

Chikooka; Sanudi, Chaziya, Mwase, Chembezi; Aaron, Idana, L. Nkhoma; Chester, Z. Nkhoma, Kawonga.

Teranga to Extinguish Flames Early

Pape Thiaw has taken over as interim manager, following the dismissal of long-time coach Aliou Cissé. Thiaw, a former national team player with a growing reputation in coaching, will be expected to maintain Senegal's momentum in these crucial qualifiers.

The Teranga Lions’ home advantage cannot be overstated in this fixture. It has seen them consistently perform well in front of their passionate supporters, creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams.

This factor, combined with their superior FIFA ranking (21 vs 133) and recent form (unbeaten in 28 AFCON qualifiers), suggests they are likely to dominate from the outset.

The quality and depth of Senegal's squad is another significant advantage, with attacking talents like Sadio Mané, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, and Nicolas Jackson at their disposal. These players' experience in the top European leagues provides them with a tactical and technical edge that is expected to result in early goals and sustained pressure throughout the match.

Malawi's recent form, having lost five of their last six internationals, indicates vulnerability. This further reinforces the idea that the home side is likely to take the lead into halftime and, at the very least, hold onto it until the final whistle.

Senegal vs Malawi Bet 1: Half Time/Full Time Senegal/Senegal @ 1.59 with Bet9ja.

Mané Magic and Malawi Mayhem in Diamniadio Deluge of Goals

Recent matches involving both teams suggest a high probability of goals in this encounter. Senegal's last two competitive home internationals have been open and attack-oriented. This attacking mindset, coupled with their array of offensive talent, increases the likelihood of multiple goals.

Malawi's recent matches have also been high-scoring affairs. Their first two AFCON qualifiers resulted in a 3-2 loss to Burundi and a 3-1 defeat to Burkina Faso, demonstrating their involvement in matches with plenty of goalmouth action.

The context of the match also favours an open, goal-heavy encounter. With home advantage, Senegal will be eager to assert their dominance and please their fans with an attacking display. Malawi’s desperate need for points may see them adopt a more aggressive approach than usual, potentially leading to opportunities at both ends of the pitch.

Senegal vs Malawi Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 with Bet9ja.

Flaming Attacks Can Exploit Defen-sieve frailties

Despite Senegal's strength, their recent defensive record shows some vulnerability. The fact that both teams have scored in half of Senegal's last 12 competitive internationals across all venues indicates that they do concede goals, even against supposedly weaker opposition.

Malawi, while struggling for wins, has shown an ability to find the net even in defeat. Their "never say die" attitude, exemplified by their late consolation goal against Burkina Faso, demonstrates a resilience and attacking spirit that could trouble Senegal's defence even if the result is beyond doubt.

The first game with a new manager in charge always lends itself to the idea of some tactical experimentation or defensive uncertainty that Malawi could exploit. Coupled with Chawanangwa Kawonga's creative prowess in providing assists, as he leads the qualifiers with two assists, Malawi have the potential to breach Senegal's defence and contribute to a scenario where both teams score.

Senegal vs Malawi Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 2.78 with Bet9ja.